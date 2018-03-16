Vote to pay for water filtration system fails in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield still doesn’t have the money to fund a water filtration project.

After chemicals from firefighting foam used at the Barnes Air National Guard base and the Westfield airport found their way into Westfield’s water supply, the city took several wells offline, while they searched for a solution.

The Westfield City Council Thursday night failed to pass a $13-million bond to pay for filtration systems, water tank replacement, and a project to allow Westfield to connect to Springfield’s water in case of emergencies.

“Definitely concerns me being a citizen of Westfield. It’s a lot of money, but if it’s something that’s contaminating our area it has to be fixed,” Westfield resident Tony Scorzafava told 22News.

A $5-million bond is already approved, but only eight council members approved a $13-million bond for a filtration system Thursday night; they needed nine votes to pass.

Westfield City Council President John Beltrandi said four councilors want more detailed information on the projects and spending.

“Well, it does seem like it possibly could be a lot of money, but, I mean if it’s your drinking water, seriously, think about it,” Donald Muscaro of Westfield said. “What are you gonna do? Drink bad water? I don’t want to get sick, I don’t think anybody wants to get sick.”

Council President Beltrandi said they’ll have to write a new bond proposal before any of the current filtration projects can move forward.