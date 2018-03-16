Two deadly opioid overdoses in Ludlow in the last week

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Three opioid overdoses have been reported in Ludlow in the last week, two of which resulted in the deaths of two men.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News one of the victims, a 38-year-old man, died days after he was found suffering from an overdose in his East Street apartment on March 10.

On March 16, Valadas said officers were called to another reported overdose on West Street. A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital around 2:00 that morning, and also died.

Ludlow police detectives are continuing to investigate the overdoses and deaths. The public is urged to report any suspicious drug activity in Ludlow to police by calling them at 413-583-8305.