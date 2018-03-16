Thousands prepare for Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s Day road race

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Day road race is just one day away.

More than 6,000 people have already registers for Saturday’s race, and it was a busy afternoon as runners were picking up there bibs Friday.

Bib pickup and in-person registration started Friday from 3 to 6 and will pick up again Saturday. In addition to the thousands of people running, thousands more will gather to watch the race, starting off at Maple and Lyman street at 1 p.m.

Though bib pickup was busy Friday night as people got their numbers and t-shirts, race director Brian Donoghue noted that Saturday will be even busier. He said, “Right before the race, right around 11:30 and 12:30 it’s really nuts in here. We really encourage people come down early, come in today. Pick up their numbers.”

Bib pickup will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. Participants can choose to run the 10k race or the two mile walk.

People can still register in person at 143 Maple Street at the main tent until 12:00 Saturday.