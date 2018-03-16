The Hadley Police Department has purchased LIDAR speed guns

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)- Hadley police officers have a new way to check your speed on the road.

The department purchased 3 new LIDAR speed guns that use doppler radar to determine the speed of a vehicle and it takes a photo.

“Definitely being a young driver I’m concerned about being pulled over for speeding,” said Emma Tanner of Northampton. “Its always good that there’s stuff making the roads safer for us.”

Officers use the LIDAR technology by downloading an app to their cellphone. The LIDAR connects to the camera in the mobile phone, which takes the photo. The advantage of these speed guns is that they are vehicle-specific.

“When I hit a vehicle with LIDAR, I know that vehicle is doing that very speed and with this new technology, being able to take photos with it, we can show people right on the road, this is your vehicle, and this is your speed,” said Sgt. Mitchell Kuc.

Kuc told 22News there are several factors that determine why an officer will pull you over. He said it depends on the officer, the traffic volume, and the area you’re driving through.

Kuc also said a speeding fine increases $10 for each mile per hour you are over the speed limit.