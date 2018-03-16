Target recalls jeans due to laceration hazard

MINNEAPOLIS (NEWS10) – Jeans sold exclusively at Target are being recalled due to a laceration hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 30,000 of the Cat & Jack Girls’ Star Studded Skinny Jeans with the following UPC codes:

205-03-1377 205-03-1381 205-03-1385 205-03-1389 205-03-1378 205-03-1382 205-03-1386 205-03-1390 205-03-1379 205-03-1383 205-03-1387 205-03-1391 205-03-1380 205-03-1384 205-03-1388 205-03-1392

The jeans were sold in sizes 4 – 18P and have metal stars on the front bottom portion of the legs. “Cat & Jack” and the words “Super Skinny” are printed on the inside of the waistband of the jeans.

CPSC has received six reports of the metal star detaching, including five reports of lacerations.

The jeans were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at target.com from September 2017 through November 2017 for about $18.

Consumers should stop wearing the jeans immediately and return it to any Target store for a full refund.

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily, or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information, or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page.