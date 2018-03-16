Students were paddled at school after participating in walkout, parent says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Some Arkansas students have been disciplined with a paddling after taking part in Wednesday’s National Walkout Day.

That’s according to a Twitter post by a parent.

We spoke with the school superintendent in Greenbrier who confirmed that three students participated in the walkout. He says no student came to school asking to participate in the walkout and had made no preparations.

He adds that they were not reprimanded for protesting but for breaking school handbook rules in regards to leaving class.

We’re told the students were given the choice of suspension (usually 2 days) or corporal punishment for their participation in the walkout. Corporal punishment is a paddling and must be approved by a parent.

The superintendent said he could not reveal which option the students chose.

Meanwhile in White Hall, school officials released the following information on the discipline that walkout participants face:

The White Hall School District utilized the following disciplinary action found in our Student Handbook on page 42:

Cutting class: Any student who misses part or all of a class or is away from their assigned area for any length of time without permission from school personnel will be considered as cutting class. The following disciplinary action will be taken:

1st Offense – Five (5) days Detention Hall

2nd Offense – Five (5) days In-School Suspension

3rd and Successive Offense: Three (3) day Suspension

On 3/14/18 – The White Hall High School had 10 students and our White Hall Middle School had 3 students to walk out.

Please note NO Student(s) were suspended because of walking out.

And in Bentonville, the District’s Director of Communications Leslee Wright released this statement:

“About 400 kids from BHS and another 200 from BWHS participated in yesterday’s walkout. To my knowledge, detentions have not yet been assigned but was the board’s decision. I suspect the logistics of that will be addressed after Spring Break. Spring Break begins Monday.”