State Senate passes bill to protect pets and their potential owners

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Senate is moving a bill forward that would set new safety and breeding standards on anyone selling puppies and kittens. It aims to protect both animals and consumers.

The bill prohibits the sale of puppies and kittens before they are eight weeks old, a measure that lawmakers believe will increase the likelihood the pet will grow up healthy.

If a pet owner unknowingly purchases a sick pet, the seller would be required to give the buyer a refund or a replacement animal. Sellers could also be required to pay for veterinary fees.

In a statement to 22News, Senate President Harriette Chandler highlighted the need to update the state’s animal welfare laws, saying, in part:

Pet owners deserve protection when they unknowingly purchase a sick animal that requires expensive veterinary care.

The Senate passed the bill on Thursday. It also prohibits pet shops from selling animals that come from breeders who violate the Animal Welfare Act.

The bill now moves to the House for consideration.