Springfield seniors celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early with a “Shin-Dig”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Hungry Hill neighborhood senior center had much to celebrate on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day.

Hundreds of seniors, many of whom grew up in the predominantly Irish Hungry Hill neighborhood enjoyed a “Shin-Dig,” an old Irish term for a party or celebration.

Father Francis Reilly told 22News of his memories growing up in Hungry Hill.

“The people of Hungry Hill, the Irish that came over here are part of our lives,” said Reilly. “You got to know them as neighbors and friends.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno greeted each of the seniors who attended the “Shin-Dig” in the heart of the Hungry Hill neighborhood.