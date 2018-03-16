Springfield man sentenced to 9+ years for illegally possessing firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man will spend more than nine years in prison for illegally possessing firearms.

The state Department of Justice said 36-year-old Eric Lopez was sentenced to nine years and six months in federal court on Thursday. Lopez will also serve three years of supervised release after his release from jail.

The court says Lopez pleaded guilty to three counts of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition in June 2016.

In November 2015, Lopez was arrested and charged along with his co-defendant, Francisco Figueroa.

Their arrest was part of an investigation into firearms and narcotics trafficking by members of the Springfield and Holyoke chapters of the Latin Kings.

Eleven members and leaders were taken into police custody as part of that investigation.

Figueroa pleaded guilty to similar charges in June 2016. His sentencing is scheduled for March 20, 2018.