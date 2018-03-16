Springfield College Men’s Basketball reaches first-ever Final Four

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield College Men’s Basketball Team will be playing in the Division III Final Four Friday night.

It’s a taste of March Madness in Springfield. The Springfield College Men’s Basketball team are playing in their first Final Four, with hopes of bringing the championship back to the birthplace of basketball.

The team received an at-large bid to go to Division III’s big dance, and now they have a shot at a national championship, playing in Salem, Virginia.

Springfield College student Jordy Gallant told 22News, she’s excited to have the school represented on the sport’s biggest stage.

“It’s awesome that they made it as far as they have,” Gallant said. “It really shows the skill of the team and the coaches, and just representing the birthplace of basketball.The team has even gained support outside of Springfield.”

University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach and former UMass men’s basketball coach John Calipari posted a tweet congratulating the team, and wishing them good luck in the Final Four.

A major shoutout to Charlie Brock and his Springfield college basketball team for going to the DIII Final Four for the first time in school history!! Our game was invented by James Naismith 126 years ago on that campus. Great job!!! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 15, 2018

The Pride will take on Nebraska Wesleyan in the first round of the semi finals. The winner will play for The Division III national championship Saturday night.