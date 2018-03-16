Speeding Nissan stopped, 36 pounds of meth found

BEND, Ore. (KOIN) — A traffic stop for speeding along Hwy 20 east of Bend ended with a 28-year-old Mexican arrested and 36 pounds of meth seized.

An Oregon State Police trooper pulled over a Nissan Versa with a Mexican license plate on March 12, authorities said. During the stop, a K-9 alerted the trooper and a search was conducted.

During that search, authorities said they found 36 pounds of meth.

Michel Alberto Fuentes Burgos of Sonora, Mexico is being held in the Deschutes County Jail on charges of possessing, delivery and making meth.

The investigation showed the Nissan was stolen in February 2018 in Sonora, and more charges are under consideration.