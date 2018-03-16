South Hadley church volunteers assisting with Puerto Rico recovery efforts

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – More than two dozen volunteers from a South Hadley church are on their way to Puerto Rico to assist in the ongoing hurricane recovery.

Members of South Hadley’s 2nd Baptist Church prayed for a successful Journey to Puerto Rico.

Twenty-seven volunteers are going to rebuild a baptist seminary on the Hurricane Ravaged Island and they’ll also build a Youth Camp.



“Both these facilities will be used as a distribution point for materials and food, and also be a place for housing all future volunteers that are coming in,” said David Tetreault, disaster relief coordinator.

The Puerto Rico Mission is funded by donations from church members, a Holyoke business, and a spaghetti dinner fundraiser.

The money will cover tools, building materials and some travel expenses.