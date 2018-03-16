South Hadley church volunteers assisting with Puerto Rico recovery efforts

The money will cover tools, building materials and some travel expenses

By Published: Updated:

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – More than two dozen volunteers from a South Hadley church are on their way to Puerto Rico to assist in the ongoing hurricane recovery.

Members of South Hadley’s 2nd Baptist Church prayed for a successful Journey to Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico receiving $1.5 billion in aid from HUD

Twenty-seven volunteers are going to rebuild a baptist seminary on the Hurricane Ravaged Island and they’ll also build a Youth Camp.

“Both these facilities will be used as a distribution point for materials and food, and also be a place for housing all future volunteers that are coming in,” said David Tetreault, disaster relief coordinator.

Finding the next steps in helping Puerto Rico evacuees

The Puerto Rico Mission is funded by donations from church members, a Holyoke business, and a spaghetti dinner fundraiser.

The money will cover tools, building materials and some travel expenses.