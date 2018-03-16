Regulators to begin taking applications for pot businesses

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts marijuana regulators plan to begin accepting applications for commercial pot businesses next month.

The Cannabis Control Commission on Thursday approved a schedule that the panel says will allow for the “safe, equitable and effective implementation,” of the state’s voter-approved recreational marijuana law.

Beginning on April 2, operators of licensed medical marijuana establishments can seek “priority certification” which if granted would allow them to apply for a commercial license as early as April 16.Priority certification is also being offered to applicants who hope to establish cannabis businesses in communities that were disproportionately impacted by past marijuana enforcement.

Other prospective retailers must wait until June 1 to apply. The first pot shops are expected to open July 1.Marijuana cultivation facilities can begin applying for licenses on May 1.