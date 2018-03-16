Preview of the 67th Holyoke St Patrick’s Parade

Western Massachusetts St. Patrick’s Day celebrations continue all weekend long in Holyoke, first with tomorrow’s road race, and then of course the parade on Sunday! Grand Marshal of the Parade David “Archie” Donoghue and Rohan Award Recipient Hayley Feyre Dunn shared all the details.
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race
March 17th – 1pm
Maple & Lyman Streets
holyokestpatricksroadrace.org
Holyoke St Patrick’s Parade
March 18th
Steps off around 11:30am from the Kmart Plaza on Northampton Street
holyokestpatricksparade.com