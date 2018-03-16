Police prepared to keep public safe during Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In anticipation of tens, and possibly hundreds of thousands of people pouring into downtown Holyoke for this weekend’s Road Race and Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, police will be out in full force.

To make sure everything goes smoothly, officers will be stationed all along the parade route watching for any suspicious activity.

Police encourage spectators to be aware of their surroundings, watch out for traffic, and if you see something that looks out of place, don’t hesitate to notify police.

“If you see something, say something, that’s very important,” Holyoke Police Chief James Neiswanger said. “If something were to happen we might send people in a different direction and ask them to vacate an area.

Holyoke Police are reminding those under the age of 21 that it is illegal to have possession of alcohol, and for many who come to the parade year after year, they say it’s for good reason.

“Some people get out of control, they can’t always handle the liquor or they get a little too tipsy sometimes,” Holyoke resident, Kim Kelley said.

The Road Race starts Saturday afternoon at one from Maple and Lyman Streets. The Parade kicks off at 11:30 Sunday morning at the Kmart plaza.