Police: Man arrested on 51 charges after hacking accounts, disseminating personal photos

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)– A 25-year-old man was arrested on 51 charges in Killingly on Friday for allegedly hacking into private accounts and releasing personal photos after his victims would not send him nude photos.

Connecticut State Police say that since 2014, troopers investigated several incidents relating to the illegal hacking of cell phones and social media accounts, as well as the subsequent illegal distribution of personal photos and information, involving about 20 adult and juvenile female victims.

Police identified the suspect as Christopher Lamb, of Brooklyn, Connecticut. According to police, Lamb would hack into the victim’s phones, social media accounts and cloud storage to get sensitive photos and personal information, including contact lists. He would then allegedly attempt to coerce and threaten the victims with the disclosure of these photos and information unless the victims agreed to send him nude photos.

Police say none of the victims complied so Lamb would them disseminate their personal photos to lewd websites, members of their families and their employers. This caused a great deal of pain, humiliation and anxiety to the victims.

After an investigation, Lamb was arrested on 51 charges including promoting a minor in an obscene performance, disseminating child pornography, voyeurism and coercion.

Lamb was held on a $100,000 bond.