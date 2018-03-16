Parking restrictions in place for St. Patrick’s Parade, Road Race

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – St. Patrick’s Day festivities are quickly approaching here in the Pioneer Valley, and every year, thousands of people gather to celebrate.

Most of the action is in Holyoke, where the celebration officially begins Saturday with the 43rd annual St. Patrick’s Road Race. The city is enforcing some rules so that things go smoothly.

The city has put into place a reverse parking ban along the parade route so that Holyoke DPW crews can clean-up remaining snow. That means no parking on the even side of any city street, or in any cul-de-sacs.

If you are driving to the Road Race, you can park in downtown parking lots, parking garages, or on nearby streets. Parking can be difficult to find near the finish line, however.

The parade begins at noon on Sunday, and traffic will shut down for the route at around 11:00 A.M. During this time, parking is also not allowed on the odd side of several streets in Holyoke.