Mummers perform at Thunderbirds game before St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mummers on Parade are back in town for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

First stop Friday night was the MassMutual Center, for the Springfield Thunderbirds game. They performed for fans before the puck drop.

Each year, the Mummers travel from Philadelphia to be part of the Holyoke parade.

Mummer Ken Miminski told 22News this is one of their favorite events.

“All year the band looks forward to it, because we come up on Thursday, we spend Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday up here, and we look forward to coming up every year because the crowd and people are great to play for,” said Miminski.

You can see the Mummers on Parade marching in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade this Sunday.