More than 600K pacifier holders recalled due to choking hazard

(WCMH) – More than 600,000 pacifier and teether holders have been recalled due to a choking hazard.

The recall involves Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier & teether holders. The holders were sold in eight styles: Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition), Frog (Special Holiday Edition), Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition), Deer and Bunny.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the snap can detach from the pacifier’s ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children. There have been 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching. No injuries have reported.

Only holders with the following lot codes are included in this recall: RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917. The lot codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder.

The clips were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Wal-Mart and various stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10.

The recall affects 590,000 clips in the U.S. and an additional 10,500 in Canada.

Tap here for more information on the recall.