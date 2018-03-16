Mass Pike bridge to be dedicated in honor of Trooper Thomas Clardy

CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police will hold a ceremony Friday honoring a trooper who was killed on the Mass Pike two years ago.

Trooper Thomas Clardy was conducting a traffic stop on I-90 westbound in Charlton when when he was struck and killed by a car that swerved into his cruiser on March 16, 2016.

During the ceremony, a bridge over the Mass Pike will be dedicated to the fallen trooper. Governor Charlie Baker and other state leaders are expected to speak at the ceremony honoring Clardy.

Clardy served as a state trooper for 11 years, and was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He left behind a wife and six children.

22News will be at the ceremony Friday afternoon and will bring you highlights on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.