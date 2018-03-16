Mahar Regional High School in Orange under shelter in place order

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mahar Regional High School in Orange is under a shelter in place order as police investigate a potential threat.

According to Orange police, all schools in town were in a shelter in place status earlier Friday morning. As of 8:57 a.m., elementary schools in Orange resumed their normal daily routine, with added police officers at the schools as a precaution.

Maher Regional High School is the only school that remains in shelter in place status, but classes are still being held.

Orange Superintendent Tari Thomas tweeted that all high school students and staff are safe.

The Orange PD is investigating a potential threat at RCM. All students and staff are safe and instruction continues. Will provide more information soon. — Tari N. Thomas (@suptthomas) March 16, 2018

Orange police said they are investigating a “non-specific threat” with the help of Massachusetts State Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The agencies are investigating the incident with “extra caution due to recent events nationwide.”