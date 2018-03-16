Ludlow police officer struck by car while working overnight

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ludlow police sergeant is recovering in the hospital after he was struck by a car early Friday morning.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News the officer was on West Street directing traffic around a car accident at around 2:30 a.m. when he was hit by a passing car.

Valadas said the police sergeant received significant, but non-life threatening injuries. He is said to be in good spirits at the hospital with his family.

Valadas told 22News they are still looking into the incident, but don’t believe it was intentional.