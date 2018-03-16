KEVS Foundation sponsoring heart health screening for Northampton students

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a hundred Northampton High School students participated in a free heart screening Friday.

The KEVS Foundation has been holding these free heart screenings in schools across the state to raise awareness for cardiac arrest in young adults. They held their 12th heart screening Friday afternoon in the Northampton High School gymnasium.

The initial screening includes checking height, weight, and blood pressure. Students then went inside a tent for an echocardiogram, or EKG, to determine heart-rate, and check for damaged or diseased tissue or any other internal irregularities.

Susan Canning, director of KEVS Foundation, told 22News, “What we are looking for is electrical issues in young adults that are undiagnosed. This is one step to uncover an underlying condition that went undiagnosed.”

Canning formed the KEVS Foundation after her 19 year old son Kevin died from a sudden heart attack in 2011. She said he had never been tested for a heart condition, because he never showed any symptoms.

Click here for more information on how you can support the KEVS Foundation.