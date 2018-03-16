Irish flag raised in Chicopee ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee raised the Irish flag today In Honor of St. Patrick’s Day on Friday.

The 2018 Chicopee Colleen and her court raised the flag during a ceremony at City Hall.

The Chicopee Colleen and her court have been working with the Holyoke Colleen and her court for several weeks.

Katherine Wagner told 22News why being a Colleen is so important to her.

“I just feel so honored to be a part of this tradition,” Wagner told 22News. “I’ve always been so proud to be Irish, my whole family has, my dad’s side. So for me to be able to represent Chicopee with the other girls, as well as with Holyoke, it’s just a dream come true for me, it really is.”

The Chicopee Colleen and her court will be marching in the parade in Holyoke Sunday.