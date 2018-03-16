Irish flag raised at Springfield City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Irish flag is flying over Springfield’s City Hall on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day.

The raising of the Irish flag at Springfield City Hall was an emotional experience for Irish Americans, many whose decedents had settled in Springfield’s Hungry Hill neighborhood.

“It just brings back great memories of being a kid coming to the flag raising and actually going to Ireland with my dad,” said Tom Linnehan. “It’s just a great thing, I feel so good about it.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno proclaimed the many accomplishments of western Massachusetts Irish-American communities.

Springfield’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee honored its own for dedicated service.

“It is an honor to be here as we reflect upon the contributions of the Irish to the city of Springfield,” said Springfield Parade Marshal Nancy Lefebve.

Expressions of Irish pride are still to come. Saturday’s observance of St. Patrick’s Day, the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Road Race and Sunday’s 67th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade.