Irish dancers performed at Bradley ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – More than two dozen Irish dancers performed at Bradley International Airport this afternoon.

For the fourth year straight year, the Scoil Rince Luimni Irish Dance Academy got everyone into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

Thirty dancers performed a variety of traditional and contemporary Irish dances in front of the Aer Lingus ticket counter from 11 to noon.

The Irish Dance Academy offers classes in South Windsor and Farmington, Connecticut, with dancers ranging from 4-years-old to adult.

One dancer 22 News spoke with said performing means more to her than just celebrating the Irish holiday.

“My mom was an Irish dancer, now I’m an Irish dancer so it’s really a family tradition and with the last name, you can’t go wrong on St. Patrick’s Day,” Tara Shaye said.

The Scoil Rince Luimni Irish Dance Academy was established in 2014, and have performed at Bradley International Airport every year since its opening.