Hofbrauhaus owner speaks with 22News about restaurant’s closing

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield’s landmark Hofbrauhaus restaurant will close its door the end of the month.

Joe Stevens has owned the 83 year-old restaurant for the past 23 years.

Stevens told 22News, over the years he’s experienced an erosion of the customer base looking for fine dining.

“A lot of people don’t have time to eat dinner for 2, 3 hours,” Stevens said. “Unless it’s a special occasion. This is not a place to come for supper, It’s a place to come and dine.”

During the next few weeks, Stevens will start liquidating the restaurant’s vast collection of rare beer steins, some dating back hundreds of years. He has the collection insured for half a million dollars.

Stevens said he plans to continue the Hofbrauhaus presence during the run of the Big E.