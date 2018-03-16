High school athletes play nice at banquet before facing off at championships

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several high school basketball championships will be decided in Springfield Saturday.



While the competitions take place on Saturday, Friday night was for mingling, food and friendship.

Hundreds of student athletes were treated to the M.I.A.A. banquet at the Springfield Sheraton.

Sixteen teams got to the Tournament of Champions by winning their individual sectionals and divisional play.

“Are treating these kids to a special weekend, including this banquet tonight, hotel stays over night,and our games tomorrow at both Springfield College, the true BirthPlace of basketball, and the MassMutual Center,” said Jim Peters, of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

All of the teams will be playing for state championships in their respective divisions and sections.