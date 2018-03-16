Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni hosts third annual St. Patrick’s Day party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni hosted his third annual Saint Patrick’s party in Springfield Friday night.

More than 100 people filled the John Boyle O’Reilly Club for traditional Irish food and music. Gulluni said the event brings friends and family together, and kicks off a busy weekend of Saint Patrick’s Day events in western Massachusetts.

Many local politicians were at Friday night’s party, which is a new tradition.

Gulluni told 22News, “Saint Patrick’s Day has been historically a political holiday in many ways, and lots of politicans of many years ago, Irish in particular, started this off as kind of the kickoff to the political season.”

Gulluni will be hosting another event this weekend at the Holyoke Boys and Girls club after Sunday’s parade.