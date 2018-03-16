Corned Beef & Cabbage with the Irish Cultural Center

What’s a St. Patrick’s Day celebration without corned beef and cabbage? Charles Wood, Head Chef at the Irish Cultural Center’s Trinity Pub, showed us how to make the traditional Irish-American dinner.
Traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner
1 4lb Corned beef brisket
Water
1 onion quartered
3 carrots large dice
3 stalks celery
salt
2 lbs red potato halved
1 head cabbage
Simmer corned beef with onion carrot celery and salt 3 hours covered
add potato simmer 30 more minutes
place cabbage in with meat simmer 20-30 more minutes
Let meat rest, 15 minutes, slice across the grain. ladle vegetables and broth over beef and serve.
Irish Cultural Center Trinity Pub
429 Morgan Rd West Springfield
413 342 4558
irishcenterwne.org