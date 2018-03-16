Car struck by train in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital after their car was struck by a train in Northampton.

Northampton Police Sgt. Joe Golec told 22News that the driver was crossing over train tracks at Mount Tom Road (Route 5) at around 1:00 Friday morning, when the vehicle collided with a passing train.

The train struck the passenger side of the car, causing extensive damage. Golec said that the driver was taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover.

So far, no charges have been filed in connection to the accident.