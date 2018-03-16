Bullet fired through window of Morgan School in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Families of Morgan School students in Holyoke were notified that a bullet was found inside a classroom on Thursday.

Holyoke Public Schools Director of Communications Judy Taylor told 22News at some point after school on Wednesday, a shot was fired through one of the classroom windows.

Taylor said the bullet was found Thursday morning when school staff got to work. The finding was immediately reported to Holyoke police.

The police department sent extra officers to the school on Thursday to ensure the safety of students and staff.

22News has left a message with Holyoke police for more information.