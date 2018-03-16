Amherst College women’s basketball two wins away from becoming repeated champions

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst College women’s basketball team will take the court Friday night in Rochester, Minnesota, in the NCAA Division III Final Four.

The Mammoths hope to become back-to-back undefeated NCAA Division III champions this weekend.

Amherst College advanced to the Final Four after defeating the University of Rochester at home in Amherst last Saturday in the “Elite Eight.”

The Mammoths haven’t lost a game in two years. Their 64-and-0 combined record from last year is a record for the program.

They’re playing Thomas More College from Kentucky Friday night, a team with a 29-game winning streak of their own.