60-year-old Franklin County man honored as a Hometown Hero

MONROE BRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sixty-year-old Wes Brothers from the tiny Franklin County town of Monroe Bridge rescued a teenage girl who’s car had plunged down a 150 foot embankment on a rural Franklin County road.

And like every Hometown Hero, Wes Brothers doesn’t consider himself a hero.

Suffering from a broken leg, 16-year-old Gwyneth Clark was trapped in her SUV at the bottom of a ravine on a freezing cold day.

“I was so lucky he came and saw me,” said Clark. “I don’t know how long a would have been there, who would have found me?”

Former Hometown Hero Evi Gore nominated Wes.

Wes believes in fate, from what his nurse told him when he recovered from a serious heart attack ten years ago.

“She said there’s something out there for you to do,” Brothers told 22News. “Something’s out there. In my way of thinking, thinking back, this might be what I was meant to do.”

On the morning of March 22, Wes Brothers will be honored as a Hometown Hero.