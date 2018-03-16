29-year-old Springfield man facing possession of firearms charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition in federal court Thursday.

The Massachusetts Department of Justice said 29-year-old Hector Navarro was charged by indictment with two counts of firearms offenses.

The 29-year-old has been prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior conviction of a crime punishable by prison time for more than a year. According to his indictment, Navarro possessed numerous amounts of firearms in 2016, including a 12 gauge shotgun, a stoeger, and a 9mm pistol among others.

His current charges provides a sentence of no more than 10 years in prison, at least one year of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Navarro is scheduled to face a judge on March 19, 2018.