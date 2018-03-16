2018 Western Mass. Colleens & Courts visit Mass Appeal

The 2018 Western Massachusetts Colleens and their Courts joined us to start our St. Patrick’s Day celebration show! The 2018 Colleens are: Grand Colleen Madelynne Kelleher, Agawam Colleen Abbie Hoban, Chicopee Colleen Katherine Wagner, Springfield Colleen Anna MacDonnell, West Springfield Colleen Jenna Melvin, and Westfield Colleen Mackenzie Rogers. Their courts also joined us! We had the Grand Colleen’s Court representing Holyoke and South Hadley, and the courts from Agawam, Chicopee, Springfield, representing Springfield, Wilbraham, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Ludlow, Belchertown, Granby, and Palmer, and the courts from West Springfield and Westfield all in the Mass Appeal studio.

