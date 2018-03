WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man in the photo.

Wilbraham police say the man pictured is connected to a shoplifting incident around 8 p.m. at the Big Y in Wilbraham on Friday.

The hat worn in the photo appears to have a University of Michigan logo on it.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to call Wilbraham police at (413) 596-3837.