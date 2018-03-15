West Springfield senior center celebrates St. Patrick’s with luncheon

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield seniors enjoyed corned beef and cabbage at their annual St. Patrick’s luncheon Thursday.

Wearing something green and singing Irish songs, hundreds of seniors gathered at the at the West Springfield senior center, looking ahead to St. Patrick’s Day Saturday and the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday.

West Springfield Colleen Jenna Melvin told 22News, she’s extremely proud of her Irish heritage.

“My grandmother emigrated from the Dingle Peninsula in Ireland in the 1950s,” said Melvin. “And a couple of years ago, I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to visit where she grew up.”

As West Springfield Colleen, Jenna Melvin will have a place of honor at the front of the West Springfield marching contingent during Sunday’s 67th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade.