Vermont avalanche injures soldiers

(WPTZ) Five soldiers were injured Wednesday in an avalanche near Vermont’s Smuggler’s Notch resort.

Officials said the victims were performing advanced mountaineering training at the Army Mountain Warfare School in Easy Gully.

Army National Guard officials said the fast moving snow carried the soldiers more than 300 yards.

The soldiers were rescued safely.

“I really want to say that goes out to the service members doing what they can to prepare for an event like this, as well as local emergency services showing up and getting people out of here as quickly as possible,” Vermont National Guard’s Nathan Rivard said.

