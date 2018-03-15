Toys ‘R’ Us closings impacting western Massachusetts shoppers

30,000 jobs will be jeopardized

File- This Jan. 24, 2018, file photo shows a person walking near the entrance to a Toys R Us store, in Wayne, N.J. Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores. That's according to a toy industry analyst who spoke to several employees who were on the call Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Jim Silver, a toy industry expert, says Toys R Us's CEO told employees the plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores and after that, it could do a deal with its Canadian operation to run some of its U.S. stores. The company declined to comment. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Toys R Us, the nation’s largest independent toy seller will be closing more than 700 stores across the country, jeopardizing the jobs of some 30,000 workers.

CEO David Brandon on Wednesday told employees the company’s plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores.

The company currently operates a Toys R Us on Boston Road in Springfield and a Babies R Us at The Holyoke Mall which is in the process of closing.

One Holyoke resident told 22News she’ll have to find a new place to buy toys for her kids.

“It’s a little disappointing for my kids, I have a 3 year old and a newborn and since that’s the last toy store around it’s kind of disappointing for them,” Blair Aiello said.

The decision to close came as a result of fierce competition from Walmart and online giant Amazon. The company is 5 billion dollars in debt.

Judy Tremblay said she’ll miss the in-store customer service, “When my daughter was pregnant they were most valuable assisting, if you needed to locate something they were more than willing to help.”

There is still no announcement as to when the stores will close.