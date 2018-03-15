Toys ‘R’ Us closings impacting western Massachusetts shoppers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Toys R Us, the nation’s largest independent toy seller will be closing more than 700 stores across the country, jeopardizing the jobs of some 30,000 workers.

CEO David Brandon on Wednesday told employees the company’s plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores.

The company currently operates a Toys R Us on Boston Road in Springfield and a Babies R Us at The Holyoke Mall which is in the process of closing.

One Holyoke resident told 22News she’ll have to find a new place to buy toys for her kids.

“It’s a little disappointing for my kids, I have a 3 year old and a newborn and since that’s the last toy store around it’s kind of disappointing for them,” Blair Aiello said.

The decision to close came as a result of fierce competition from Walmart and online giant Amazon. The company is 5 billion dollars in debt.

Judy Tremblay said she’ll miss the in-store customer service, “When my daughter was pregnant they were most valuable assisting, if you needed to locate something they were more than willing to help.”

There is still no announcement as to when the stores will close.