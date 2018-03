(KOB/NBC News) New Mexico authorities are investigating a teddy bear scare after the discovery of a bizarre display near a Socorro elementary school.

A large teddy bear holding a toy gun was found perched on a bench across from Parkview Elementary.

There was not a specific threat attached to the bear, but Police Chief Mike Winders says it could cause panic and emotional damage far beyond any intended joke.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2pgwPLH