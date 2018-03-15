Team USA and Team Ireland square off at MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Amateur Boxing returned to the MassMutual Center in Springfield Thursday night.

The USA and Irish national boxing teams squared off in the ring as part of the the 2018 Northeast Boxing Tour.

It’s the first set of boxing matches to be held at the MassMutual Center since the New England Golden Gloves championships in January.

The 12-bout competition featured two of the world’s top amateur boxing teams.

Headlining Team USA’s roster was 2017 World Championship bronze medalist Troy Isley and the 2016 Youth World Champion Marc Castro.