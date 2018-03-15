Springfield PD: Drugs, guns, ammunition found in children’s bedrooms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are facing multiple charges after Springfield police say guns and drugs were found in children’s bedrooms at a home in the city’s Upper Hill neighborhood.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News narcotics detectives seized approximately 2,400 bags of heroin, 100 grams of marijuana, 2.5 oxycodone tablets, 2 small bags of cocaine, a stolen semi-automatic pistol, another semi-automatic pistol, 274 rounds of ammo, and $474 in cash while executing a search warrant at 117 Suffolk Street Wednesday afternoon.

Walsh said 29-year-old Matthew Williams, 29-year-old Victor Pica, and 32-year-old Shakira Nieves have been charged with possession of Class A, B, and D substances, trafficking a Class A substance, possession of a firearm in a felony, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a FID card and receiving stolen property over $250 in connection with the findings.

Williams, of West Springfield, and Pica, of Suffolk Street, were arrested on Forest Park Avenue prior to the executed search warrant, after police allegedly observed the two engaged in drug activity.