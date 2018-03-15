Springfield councilors to discuss possible PVTA service cuts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield City Council subcommittee is scheduled to meet Thursday evening to discuss proposed PVTA service changes. The transit authority is considering system-wide service cuts and fare increases, which riders could see go into effect as soon as July 1.

The PVTA faces a $3.1 million budget gap, and some riders are worried that they will need to find other modes of transportation. Under the proposal, fares would be increased by 25%.

Springfield Ward 1 City Councilor Adam Gomez told 22News that public transportation is a quality-of-life issue, and that if public needs are not met, they are failing people they represent. Gomez also stressed the importance of PVTA service to the elderly.

If the PVTA moves forward with these proposed changes, some current bus routes could be reduced from nine trips per day down to four trips. Other changes could include having buses come every 80 minutes, rather than every 40 minutes.

Thursday night’s meeting will take place at 5:30 at Springfield City Hall.