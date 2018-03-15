School safety drills to be held in Westhampton, Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be an increased police presence at two schools in Hampshire County on Thursday due to planned safety drills.

According to Southampton Police Chief Michael Goyette, the safety drill exercises are being held at the Hampshire Regional High School in Westhampton and the William E. Norris School in Southampton.

Goyette said there will be police officers from several communities taking part in the drills at both schools. He said he wanted to alert the public about the drills so those who drive by and see a lot of police are not alarmed.