Ribbon cutting held for opening of Unify Against Bullying offices

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is taking steps to end bullying in schools.

Mayor Dominic Sarno was joined by dozens of Springfield residents for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Unify Against Bullying offices.

Unify Against Bullying is a non-profit that has funded initiatives to help students from pre-school to high school.

“To bring an end to bullying through the celebration of diversity,” said Edward Zemba, president of the organization. “It’s not the acceptance, we feel like acceptance isn’t enough. We need to celebrate kids, we need to tell them what makes you different is what makes you awesome, its what makes living here awesome.”

The Unify Against Bullying office is located at One Financial Plaza at 1350 Main Street in downtown Springfield.