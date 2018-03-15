Report ranks western Massachusetts county as most unhealthy in state

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- If you ever wondered how healthy your community is, here’s your chance to find out.

County Health Rankings and Roadmaps is out with its annual rankings.You may be surprised to hear some of the unhealthiest counties in the state are right here in western Massachusetts

Massachusetts is made up of 14 counties, and according to the report, Hampden County ranked 14th as the most unhealthy county in the state.

The report looked at things like length of life, quality of life, health behaviors and clinical care.One woman told 22News her children’s school is working improve these numbers.

“I have to say in the schools they’re really are trying to push education on alcohol, marijuana abuse, drugs, my kids get talked to all the time about that,” said Stacey Morisset.

Others we spoke with say they think there are too many temptations.

“There’s so many fast food and more and more popping up practically every week,” said Rick Fournier. “It became such a point that my whole family ended up going on a weight management program.”

As for the other counties, Hampshire ranked 5th, Franklin 10th and Berkshire County is 12th.

Nantucket county is ranked number one.