Relay for Life fundraiser for the American Cancer Society

Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in thousands of communities and 27 countries. Volunteers give of their time and effort because they believe it’s time to take action against cancer.

Join us at these events to bring communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society make a global impact on cancer.

Western Massachusetts Events:

www.relayforlife.org

4.6.18 RELAY FOR LIFE OF FIVE COLLEGE Amherst, MA

4.6.18 RELAY FOR LIFE OF WESTFIELD STATE UNIVERSITY

5.18.18 RELAY FOR LIFE OF AGAWAM

6.2.18 RELAY FOR LIFE OF LUDLOW

6.8.18 RELAY FOR LIFE OF FRANKLIN COUNTY Greenfield, MA

6.8.18 RELAY FOR LIFE OF QUABOAG VALLEY Belchertown, MA

6.9.18 RELAY FOR LIFE OF GREATER SPRINGFIELD

6.15.18 RELAY FOR LIFE OF HAMPSHIRE COUNTY Florence, MA