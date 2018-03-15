Real Living Realty Professionals recognized for work in community

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts business is being recognized for their efforts in helping a young girl get a handicapped van.



Real Living Realty Professionals helped raise money to help get a girl’s family a handicapped van.



The realty company received a National Community Service Award for their efforts on Thursday.



The president of Real Living Realty Professionals told 22News why this experience was so amazing.



“It was an amazing experience for us as a company to give back to the community in that way,” said president Robert Molta. “It’s changed their life.”

Real Living Realty Professionals also works with Mercy Medical Center and has raised $15,000 to help combat the opioid epidemic.