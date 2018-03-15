Pope Francis H.S. excited to represent western Massachusetts in Super 8 Hockey tournament

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pope Francis High School Hockey Team will be playing in The Super 8 Championship on Sunday.

The Cardinals are excited to represent western Massachusetts on high school hockey’s biggest stage. The Cardinals have reached The Super 8 also known as The Division IA tournament multiple times before but this is their first time playing for a championship.

Historically dominated by eastern Massachusetts schools, Pope Francis is the only team representing western Massachusetts.

Players told 22News they hope to complete their championship run with a victory.

“I knew we had a strong team coming into the season, and we have a great bond it’s been working out really well and we’ve been playing real good hockey together,” Brandan Nehmer, a senior at the school said.

“Definitely a great feeling we have a chance to represent western mass as a whole, we go out there it’s all eastern mass now we’re going out there and showing what we’re made of,” Jake King, another senior told 22News.

The Cardinals will now take on second ranked Boston College High on Sunday at the TD Garden.

It won’t be easy for the Cardinals. The BC High Eagles beat Pope Francis, 6-1, earlier in the tournament, but the players said they’re ready for the challenge.

Puck drop for Sunday’s match up is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.